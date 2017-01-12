Florida man arrested on bestiality charges A family member reported 23-year-old man's ongoing sexual assault of family dog. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2inCTA1 Bradley Jean Hubbard, 23, was arrested Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, on charges of engaging in sexual conduct with an animal and causing death, pain or suffering to an animal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.