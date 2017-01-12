Florida man arrested on bestiality charges
Florida man arrested on bestiality charges A family member reported 23-year-old man's ongoing sexual assault of family dog. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2inCTA1 Bradley Jean Hubbard, 23, was arrested Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, on charges of engaging in sexual conduct with an animal and causing death, pain or suffering to an animal.
