Florida Man Accused Of Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Pit Bull

A man in Pensacola, Florida, is charged in the repeated sexual assault of a pit bull over about 3A1 2 Bradley Jean Hubbard, 23, was arrested Monday after a roommate accused him of assaulting his family dog, Baby Girl, according to the Pensacola News Journal. The accuser told police she estimated she had seen Hubbard take the dog to his bedroom for sexual abuse at least 100 times.

