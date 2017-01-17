Florida Man Accused Of Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Pit Bull
A man in Pensacola, Florida, is charged in the repeated sexual assault of a pit bull over about 3A1 2 Bradley Jean Hubbard, 23, was arrested Monday after a roommate accused him of assaulting his family dog, Baby Girl, according to the Pensacola News Journal. The accuser told police she estimated she had seen Hubbard take the dog to his bedroom for sexual abuse at least 100 times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby Girl in h...
|Mon
|Barry
|1
|Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT!
|Jan 14
|ThomasA
|27
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Jan 12
|Crazy8
|9
|tia pomeroy
|Jan 8
|Bombastic
|90
|Targeted individual (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|Crystal
|3
|Caddo the Clown arrested in Santa Rosa County (Jul '12)
|Jan 2
|BiggsAppleKisner
|22
|Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12)
|Jan 1
|Mark
|25
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC