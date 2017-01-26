Florida grandmother 'killed son and stabbed daughter'

'Granny just killed momma': Florida grandmother is arrested after she 'stabbed daughter and murdered son' while her two blood-stained grandchildren watched the attack Janel Charlene Francis, 45, is facing charges of murder for killing her son and stabbing her daughter following a home dispute in Pensacola, Florida, on Tuesday A Florida grandmother was arrested after she 'stabbed her daughter in the neck and killed her son', all in the presence of her two grandchildren who were covered in blood. Janel Charlene Francis, 45, is facing charges of murder for killing son Devan Francis, 18, and stabbing daughter Gabrielle Torrence, 24, following a home dispute in Pensacola, Florida, on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.