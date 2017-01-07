Ex-SEAL: Battlefield medical techniques needed for civilian shootings
An eye surgeon and former Navy SEAL who helped transform battlefield medicine is on the front line of a national push to save the lives of civilians targeted in mass shootings and terror attacks. Ex-SEAL: Battlefield medical techniques needed for civilian shootings An eye surgeon and former Navy SEAL who helped transform battlefield medicine is on the front line of a national push to save the lives of civilians targeted in mass shootings and terror attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tia pomeroy
|Jan 8
|Bombastic
|90
|Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT!
|Jan 4
|Random person
|26
|Targeted individual (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|Crystal
|3
|Caddo the Clown arrested in Santa Rosa County (Jul '12)
|Jan 2
|BiggsAppleKisner
|22
|Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12)
|Jan 1
|Mark
|25
|Hope someone can help, I'm looking for a small ...
|Dec 28
|russellk
|1
|Looking 4 da bou while on vacay.
|Dec 27
|Fed Up Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC