Couple celebrates holidays by feeding homeless under bridge

59 min ago

On Christmas Day, Stan and Virginia McClendon didn't exchange presents by a warm fire and their loving grandchildren, but instead traveled 396 miles to feed, clothe and meet with the homeless community of Pensacola.

