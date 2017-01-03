Couple celebrates holidays by feeding homeless under bridge
On Christmas Day, Stan and Virginia McClendon didn't exchange presents by a warm fire and their loving grandchildren, but instead traveled 396 miles to feed, clothe and meet with the homeless community of Pensacola.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Targeted individual (Jan '16)
|16 hr
|Crystal
|3
|Caddo the Clown arrested in Santa Rosa County (Jul '12)
|Jan 2
|BiggsAppleKisner
|22
|Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12)
|Jan 1
|Mark
|25
|Hope someone can help, I'm looking for a small ...
|Dec 28
|russellk
|1
|tia pomeroy
|Dec 28
|Social Troll
|70
|Looking 4 da bou while on vacay.
|Dec 27
|Fed Up Local
|2
|Douchey Flight Suits (Feb '15)
|Dec 15
|Troll Scum
|27
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC