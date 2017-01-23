And the winner isa

The Gulf Breeze Chamber hosted their annual Awards Gala Saturday night to thank their members, businesses, board of directors and board members. The evening was set at New World Landing in downtown Pensacola with a Gulf Breeze theme to honor outgoing chairman of the board and "breezer" Jamie Walker of DigiPro Media and welcome chair elect Bronwyn Naylor of Techworx.

