AMH Plastic Surgeon Inspired by Harrowing Experience
Until a boat propeller tore into his legs and buttocks, the idea of becoming a plastic surgeon wasn't anywhere on John Felder's radar. Dr. Felder joined the staff of Alton Memorial Hospital this fall and his office is in Suite 101 of Medical Office Building A on the hospital campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Jan 26
|Brad
|4
|Pensacola Christian to close Rawson Lane (Oct '10)
|Jan 25
|RAW
|8
|Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Mark
|26
|pit bull puppies to give away (May '09)
|Jan 18
|ThomasA
|82
|Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby Girl in h...
|Jan 16
|Barry
|1
|Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT!
|Jan 14
|ThomasA
|27
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Jan 12
|Crazy8
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC