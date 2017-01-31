AMH Plastic Surgeon Inspired by Harro...

AMH Plastic Surgeon Inspired by Harrowing Experience

Friday Jan 27

Until a boat propeller tore into his legs and buttocks, the idea of becoming a plastic surgeon wasn't anywhere on John Felder's radar. Dr. Felder joined the staff of Alton Memorial Hospital this fall and his office is in Suite 101 of Medical Office Building A on the hospital campus.

