UF/IFAS Extension Peanut Butter Challenge tackles hunger in Panhandle Posted at
Thanks to a partnership of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension and the Florida Peanut Producers Association, food pantries from Pensacola to Monticello will receive thousands of jars of donated peanut butter this December. “The Peanut Butter Challenge not only raises awareness about the important contribution of north Florida's peanut growers to the state peanut industry, but also helps provide a healthy, locally produced product to food-insecure families in Northwest Florida,” said Libbie Johnson, agriculture agent for UF/IFAS Extension Escambia County and co-organizer of the Challenge.
