Troy University student killed, 3 others injured in Florida crash
According to a statement from the university, Aslesha Pandit, 19, from Nepal, was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola after the crash and died Friday. "Our condolences are extended to her family, friends and our international student body.
