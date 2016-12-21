Silver Alert issued for missing Florida man
On behalf of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida, the Louisiana State Police is requesting the public's assistance with locating 71 year old Ira Johnson, Jr., of Pensacola, Florida. Family members reported that Mr. Johnson was last seen yesterday, December 12, 2016, around 1:50 pm, but he never returned home.
