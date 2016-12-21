Laundry to invest $800,000, adding 50 workers in Columbia
Crown Health Care Laundry Services plans to invest $800,000 in new equipment at its Marion County laundry, adding 50 jobs over three years. Local governments aren't providing any assistance.
