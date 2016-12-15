Janet Frances Wright
She was a native of Michigan, but lived 14 years in Cleveland, and the last year and a half in Pensacola, Fla., with her daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her eldest son, Edwin Charles Wright; her parents, Ervin and Frances Roggerman; a granddaughter, Erin Wright; and her sister, Charlene Ackerman.
