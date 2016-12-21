Fugitive hunters nab two murder suspects in 1 day
The U.S. Marshals Service, working in conjunction with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team and a handful of other agencies, captured Arkansas fugitive Charles Gant and North Carolina murder suspect Brandon Hill.
