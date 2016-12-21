Florida State University Adds Danley To Doak Campbell Stadium
The Florida State Seminoles play all of their home games at Doak Campbell Stadium, which has grown from 15,000 seats in 1953 to nearly 80,000 seats today. The name of the field itself honors head coach Bobby Bowden, who led the Seminoles to over a dozen championship wins between 1976 and his retirement in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douchey Flight Suits (Feb '15)
|Dec 15
|Troll Scum
|27
|tia pomeroy
|Dec 14
|Social Troll
|68
|ways to beat the legal system ?
|Dec 14
|isaiahsiler
|1
|Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08)
|Dec 12
|ThomasA
|96
|Ali Jaynee King
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|3
|Jake Roberts
|Dec 8
|Dman
|1
|Christmas help
|Nov 28
|Kdkoolaid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC