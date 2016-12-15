15 Best State Parks in Florida
Located on picturesque Amelia Island, the northernmost part of Florida's east coast, Fort Clinch State Park dates back to 1864. On the first weekend of every month soldiers reenact life during the Civil War at the fort.
