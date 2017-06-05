Register for free camp for children
The Salvation Army is inviting children, 6 to 17 years of age to Long Point Camp on Seneca Lake in Penn Yan. The camp is separated into two groups over two different weeks.
Penn Yan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|willard drug treatment campus (Mar '07)
|May 21
|Tashara
|683
|2017
|Apr '17
|Blessings
|2
|Review: Freedom Village USA (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Mrs Russo
|23
|Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with...
|Feb '17
|Mickey200537
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|VIOLENT sex offender to be living in yates co... (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Teresa Wilkins
|5
|Laura Bitner (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|cukbreth
|3
