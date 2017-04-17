Wine Tasting: A red for those looking...

Wine Tasting: A red for those looking for something simple and fruity

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: The Post-Standard

Each week, David and Leah Valvo of Wineforecaster sample New York state wines. Here, they try a non-vintage wine from Keuka Spring Vineyards, located on Keuka Lake south of Penn Yan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Penn Yan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
willard drug treatment campus (Mar '07) Apr 11 Laurieadams 681
Review: Freedom Village USA (Oct '13) Apr 8 Mrs Russo 23
2017 Mar '17 Denise 1
News Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with... Feb '17 Mickey200537 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
VIOLENT sex offender to be living in yates co... (Aug '15) Oct '16 Teresa Wilkins 5
Laura Bitner (Jan '15) Aug '16 cukbreth 3
See all Penn Yan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Penn Yan Forum Now

Penn Yan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Penn Yan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Penn Yan, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC