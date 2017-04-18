Effective in Yates County, Ny Until 4/18/2017 8:00 PM Est
Movement was east at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Penn Yan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|willard drug treatment campus (Mar '07)
|Apr 11
|Laurieadams
|681
|Review: Freedom Village USA (Oct '13)
|Apr 8
|Mrs Russo
|23
|2017
|Mar '17
|Denise
|1
|Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with...
|Feb '17
|Mickey200537
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|VIOLENT sex offender to be living in yates co... (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Teresa Wilkins
|5
|Laura Bitner (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|cukbreth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Penn Yan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC