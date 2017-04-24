Deputies: Penn Yan man pinned by fallen pickup
A Merritt Hill Road man was able to wiggle free from underneath a pickup that fell onto him and call 911 for help, according to Yates County sheriff's deputies. Smith was taken by Penn Yan ambulance to a waiting Mercy Flight helicopter, which flew him to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of chest and internal injuries.
