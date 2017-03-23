Potsdam Police Blotter March 25

Potsdam Police Blotter March 25

Derek D. Kingston, 35, Madrid, was charged with non-transparent side windows at 8:48 a.m. Saturday on Lawrence Avenue. Brandon D. Grace, 23, of Penn Yan was charged with non-transparent side windows at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

