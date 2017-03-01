Ontario County 4-Hers Do Public Speaking

Ontario County 4-Hers Do Public Speaking

Over 60 4-H members from across Ontario County recently participated in the annual Public Presentation program. 4-H members from age 5-19 enhanced their public speaking skills by preparing a talk or a demonstration about something special to them.

