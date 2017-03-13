Burning of the Canes: A wine county r...

Burning of the Canes: A wine county ritual reborn in the Finger Lakes

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

It may still look like winter in the Finger Lakes vineyards, but one Seneca Lake winery is preparing for spring this weekend -- the old-fashioned way. A pile of pruned grape vines -- called canes -- waiting to be lit on fire at the annual Burning of the Canes at Fox Run Vineyards on Seneca Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Penn Yan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
willard drug treatment campus (Mar '07) Sun Joceil 677
2017 Mar 2 Denise 1
News Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with... Feb '17 Mickey200537 1
Review: Freedom Village USA (Oct '13) Jan '17 Kait 22
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
VIOLENT sex offender to be living in yates co... (Aug '15) Oct '16 Teresa Wilkins 5
Laura Bitner (Jan '15) Aug '16 cukbreth 3
See all Penn Yan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Penn Yan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Yates County was issued at March 14 at 3:51PM EDT

Penn Yan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Penn Yan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Penn Yan, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC