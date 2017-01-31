Massena resident named to dean's list...

Massena resident named to dean's list at Keuka College

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: North Country Now

Meghan Villnave of Massena, daughter of Francie Collins and Donald Villnave, has been named to the dean's list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. A Keuka College student must earn at least a 3.50 grade-point-average for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the dean's list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Penn Yan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
willard drug treatment campus (Mar '07) Jan 29 Cass 673
Review: Freedom Village USA (Oct '13) Jan 26 Kait 23
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
VIOLENT sex offender to be living in yates co... (Aug '15) Oct '16 Teresa Wilkins 5
Laura Bitner (Jan '15) Aug '16 cukbreth 3
Opus coffee shop Aug '16 zignzag 1
dundees f*&cked up! (Mar '07) Aug '16 I know 2
See all Penn Yan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Penn Yan Forum Now

Penn Yan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Penn Yan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Penn Yan, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC