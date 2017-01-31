Massena resident named to dean's list at Keuka College
Meghan Villnave of Massena, daughter of Francie Collins and Donald Villnave, has been named to the dean's list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. A Keuka College student must earn at least a 3.50 grade-point-average for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the dean's list.
