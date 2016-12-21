NY offering housing in Finger Lakes to homeless vets, others
New York state has opened a supportive housing project in the Finger Lakes region for homeless veterans and individuals suffering from substance abuse. The $2.6 million project is aimed at providing a place to live for those affected in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Penn Yan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Good fella
|32
|willard drug treatment campus (Mar '07)
|Dec 5
|Nancy
|671
|Review: Freedom Village USA (Oct '13)
|Dec 3
|freedom plaza
|21
|VIOLENT sex offender to be living in yates co... (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Teresa Wilkins
|5
|Laura Bitner (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|cukbreth
|3
|Opus coffee shop
|Aug '16
|zignzag
|1
|dundees f*&cked up! (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|I know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Penn Yan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC