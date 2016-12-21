NY offering housing in Finger Lakes t...

NY offering housing in Finger Lakes to homeless vets, others

Sunday Dec 4 Read more: The Progress

New York state has opened a supportive housing project in the Finger Lakes region for homeless veterans and individuals suffering from substance abuse. The $2.6 million project is aimed at providing a place to live for those affected in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.

Penn Yan, NY

