NY offering housing in Finger Lakes to homeless vets, others
New York state has opened a supportive housing project in the Finger Lakes region for homeless veterans and individuals suffering from substance abuse. The $2.6 million project is aimed at providing a place to live for those affected in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.
