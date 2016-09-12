Effective in Schuyler County, Ny Until 12/9/2016 10:00 Am Est
This band of snow will drop to the south and impact an area from near Elmira to Binghamton later this evening. Within this area of snow, visibilities will drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile.
Penn Yan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Good fella
|32
|willard drug treatment campus (Mar '07)
|Dec 5
|Nancy
|671
|Review: Freedom Village USA (Oct '13)
|Dec 3
|freedom plaza
|21
|VIOLENT sex offender to be living in yates co... (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Teresa Wilkins
|5
|Laura Bitner (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|cukbreth
|3
|Opus coffee shop
|Aug '16
|zignzag
|1
|dundees f*&cked up! (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|I know
|2
