4 arraigned for murder in death of upstate New York man

The estranged wife of a 50-year-old man found dead last summer in rural upstate New York, two of his sons, and her boyfriend have been arraigned on murder charges. Laura, 23-year-old Colin, and 19-year-old Alexander Rideout, and Paul Tucci pleaded not guilty Monday in connection with the death of Craig Rideout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.