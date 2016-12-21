4 arraigned for murder in death of upstate New York man
The estranged wife of a 50-year-old man found dead last summer in rural upstate New York, two of his sons, and her boyfriend have been arraigned on murder charges. Laura, 23-year-old Colin, and 19-year-old Alexander Rideout, and Paul Tucci pleaded not guilty Monday in connection with the death of Craig Rideout.
