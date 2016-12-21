4 arraigned for murder in death of up...

4 arraigned for murder in death of upstate New York man

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The estranged wife of a 50-year-old man found dead last summer in rural upstate New York, two of his sons, and her boyfriend have been arraigned on murder charges. Laura, 23-year-old Colin, and 19-year-old Alexander Rideout, and Paul Tucci pleaded not guilty Monday in connection with the death of Craig Rideout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Penn Yan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Fri Good fella 32
willard drug treatment campus (Mar '07) Dec 5 Nancy 671
Review: Freedom Village USA (Oct '13) Dec 3 freedom plaza 21
VIOLENT sex offender to be living in yates co... (Aug '15) Oct '16 Teresa Wilkins 5
Laura Bitner (Jan '15) Aug '16 cukbreth 3
Opus coffee shop Aug '16 zignzag 1
dundees f*&cked up! (Mar '07) Aug '16 I know 2
See all Penn Yan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Penn Yan Forum Now

Penn Yan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Penn Yan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Penn Yan, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,629

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC