Pendleton J.C. Penney to close on July 31
PENDLETON, Ore. - Michelle Mizerka-Peters' office is a Spartan affair, devoid of leather couches, plush carpet or any other hint of ostentatiousness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pendleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food poisoning
|Mar '17
|Skeevo
|1
|Council Bans Pot Smell, Guy Asks It to Ban Farts (May '15)
|Aug '16
|openmind
|5
|Review: Pendleton Southgate Realty (Mar '09)
|Nov '15
|upset renter
|26
|Do you approve of Greg Walden as Representative? (Apr '12)
|Aug '14
|Kitten
|7
|Grady Lane Grigsby Hicks (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Curious
|1
|Community safe meeting challenge (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|TRRayce
|1
|Review: Arne's Sewer & Septic Service (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|James Baird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pendleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC