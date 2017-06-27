Oregon Statehouse First to Install Wheelchair Charging Stations
On May 29, Oregon became the first state in the nation to install wheelchair charging stations in its capitol building, granting power wheelchairs users a much needed option if they run low on battery. The stations are the innovation of Darrin Umbarger, a wheelchair user with multiple sclerosis who is a native of Pendleton, Oregon.
Pendleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food poisoning
|Mar '17
|Skeevo
|1
|Council Bans Pot Smell, Guy Asks It to Ban Farts (May '15)
|Aug '16
|openmind
|5
|Review: Pendleton Southgate Realty (Mar '09)
|Nov '15
|upset renter
|26
|Do you approve of Greg Walden as Representative? (Apr '12)
|Aug '14
|Kitten
|7
|Grady Lane Grigsby Hicks (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Curious
|1
|Community safe meeting challenge (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|TRRayce
|1
|Review: Arne's Sewer & Septic Service (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|James Baird
|1
