Oregon Statehouse First to Install Wh...

Oregon Statehouse First to Install Wheelchair Charging Stations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: New Mobility

On May 29, Oregon became the first state in the nation to install wheelchair charging stations in its capitol building, granting power wheelchairs users a much needed option if they run low on battery. The stations are the innovation of Darrin Umbarger, a wheelchair user with multiple sclerosis who is a native of Pendleton, Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Mobility.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pendleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Food poisoning Mar '17 Skeevo 1
News Council Bans Pot Smell, Guy Asks It to Ban Farts (May '15) Aug '16 openmind 5
Review: Pendleton Southgate Realty (Mar '09) Nov '15 upset renter 26
Local Politics Do you approve of Greg Walden as Representative? (Apr '12) Aug '14 Kitten 7
Grady Lane Grigsby Hicks (Mar '14) Mar '14 Curious 1
Community safe meeting challenge (Jan '14) Jan '14 TRRayce 1
Review: Arne's Sewer & Septic Service (Nov '13) Nov '13 James Baird 1
See all Pendleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pendleton Forum Now

Pendleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pendleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Pendleton, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,372 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC