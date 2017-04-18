Press Person
Job Description Press person needed at a Tuesday through Saturday morning newspaper in Pendleton, Oregon. In addition to East Oregonian newspaper, our operation prints an array of weekly, bi-weekly and monthly publications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Package Printing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pendleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food poisoning
|Mar '17
|Skeevo
|1
|Council Bans Pot Smell, Guy Asks It to Ban Farts (May '15)
|Aug '16
|openmind
|5
|Review: Pendleton Southgate Realty (Mar '09)
|Nov '15
|upset renter
|26
|Do you approve of Greg Walden as Representative? (Apr '12)
|Aug '14
|Kitten
|7
|Grady Lane Grigsby Hicks (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Curious
|1
|Community safe meeting challenge (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|TRRayce
|1
|Review: Arne's Sewer & Septic Service (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|James Baird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pendleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC