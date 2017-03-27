Oregon master gardener embraces hydroponics
Yet despite this year's long and especially harsh winter, master gardener Richard Bertram of Pendleton, Oregon, is already set to begin harvesting fresh, homegrown veggies. Bertram heads to the back of his basement and pulls back a silver space blanket to reveal Portuguese kale, collard greens and Swiss chard illuminated by a low-hanging grow light.
