Whitworth's Elijah Pittser fifth at Spring Invite golf - Sun, 12 Mar 2017 PST

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Elijah Pittser finished fifth at even par to lead Whitworth to a third-place finish in the Whitworth Men's Spring Invite played at Wildhorse Resort GC in Pendleton, Oregon, on Sunday.

