2nd Annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest to Feature Maroon 5

Pendleton Whisky has announced that they will once again be the title sponsor of the 2nd annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, featuring one of the world's most enduring artists, Maroon 5 as headliner. On Saturday, July 15th at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, the three-time Grammy award winning band will follow in the footsteps of country-mega group, Zac Brown Band as the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest moves into its second year.

