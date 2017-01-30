Red Lion Players of the Week Announced

Red Lion Players of the Week Announced

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: OregonLive.com

LAGRANDE, Ore .-The following CCC student-athletes have been recognized as Red Lion Players of the Week for their performances during the period January 23-29. Oregon Tech's Bryan Beard has been named the Red Lion Men's Basketball Player of the Week of the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pendleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trying to find the cruising spot around hermiston Sep '16 That guy 1
News Council Bans Pot Smell, Guy Asks It to Ban Farts (May '15) Aug '16 openmind 5
Review: Pendleton Southgate Realty (Mar '09) Nov '15 upset renter 26
Local Politics Do you approve of Greg Walden as Representative? (Apr '12) Aug '14 Kitten 7
Grady Lane Grigsby Hicks (Mar '14) Mar '14 Curious 1
Community safe meeting challenge (Jan '14) Jan '14 TRRayce 1
Review: Arne's Sewer & Septic Service (Nov '13) Nov '13 James Baird 1
See all Pendleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pendleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Umatilla County was issued at January 30 at 2:20PM PST

Pendleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pendleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Pendleton, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC