Double murder suspect kills himself after 5 hour standoff

Jan 26, 2017

Shelton double murder suspect tracked down, kills himself in Oregon motel room. The suspect in a double murder in a Shelton home was tracked down and surrounded by law enforcement at a Motel 6 room in Pendleton, Oregon, where he shot himself and died after nearly a five-hour standoff.

