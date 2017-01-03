Dead, malnourished cattle found in Hermiston, Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore. - Authorities responding to a tip discovered 14 dead cattle at a property in the small northern Oregon city of Hermiston and another 15 were malnourished, Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said.
