Ashland B&B earns statewide honor

Ashland B&B earns statewide honor

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

An Ashland innkeeper convinced a caller's news was too good to be true almost missed out on a lavish luncheon at a posh Portland restaurant where it was announced her establishment ranked number two in the entire state in a tabulation of fan-favorite destinations. "I thought it was a scam," said Francesca Amery of the repeated calls from Portland-based media company MEDIAmerica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pendleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trying to find the cruising spot around hermiston Sep '16 That guy 1
News Council Bans Pot Smell, Guy Asks It to Ban Farts (May '15) Aug '16 openmind 5
Review: Pendleton Southgate Realty (Mar '09) Nov '15 upset renter 26
Local Politics Do you approve of Greg Walden as Representative? (Apr '12) Aug '14 Kitten 7
Grady Lane Grigsby Hicks (Mar '14) Mar '14 Curious 1
Community safe meeting challenge (Jan '14) Jan '14 TRRayce 1
Review: Arne's Sewer & Septic Service (Nov '13) Nov '13 James Baird 1
See all Pendleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pendleton Forum Now

Pendleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pendleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Pendleton, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,932

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC