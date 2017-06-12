Two more towns oppose Slate Belt slud...

Two more towns oppose Slate Belt sludge-drying project

Two more neighboring communities have called on Plainfield Township officials to reject revised plans for a proposed sludge-drying plant, which is slated to go up for review next week. The Plainfield Township Planning Commission is expected to hear Synagro Technologies Inc.'s application for a $26 million plant beginning 7 p.m. Monday.

