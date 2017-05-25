State investigating water company's 16 percent revenue hike request
Pennsylvania-American Water Co., which supplies drinking water to parts of Northampton County, seeks Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to raise customers' rates. (NJ Advance Media file photo Pennsylvania utility regulators said they will take a closer look at a rate-hike request from a drinking water provider serving parts of Northampton County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Pen Argyl Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stroudsburg Topix is DEAD (Sep '16)
|May 19
|Dancing In The St...
|2
|OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14)
|May 19
|Dancing In The St...
|84
|Upper Mount Bethel Police: No Ifs, Ands Or Buts... (Mar '08)
|Apr 29
|Highlander
|10
|East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Nhugs
|4
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|silly rabbit
|34
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar '17
|Onelove814
|12
|Hillclimb attracts 100 cars from 10... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Black Creek Junction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pen Argyl Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC