NAACP leader calls on schools to increase diversity sensitivity
The leader of Easton 's NAACP branch plans to meet with the superintendents of five school districts to discuss how their schools and communities are addressing racial issues. NAACP President Lance Wheeler said he will meet with officials in the next week from Easton Area, Wilson Area, Nazareth Area, Bangor Area and Pen Argyl Area school districts.
