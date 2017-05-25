Ex-bookkeeper charged in $11K theft from real estate company
Walsh on Monday allegedly went to the Slate Belt Regional Police Department and told investigators she committed the crime while employed at Park Hill Realty Inc., 1033 Blue Valley Drive, in Pen Argyl. Walsh has since left the company after being employed for several years, said Linda Perin, owner.
