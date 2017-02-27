Chubby's robbery suspect arrested, fired shot, police say

A 22-year-old Pen Argyl man was arrested Monday in last week's attempted robbery of Chubby's convenience store in Forks Township , police said. Police has asked for the public's help in finding this robber who entered the Chubby's convenience store Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, and demanded cash before fleeing in a beige Cadillac.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.