Chubby's robbery suspect arrested, fired shot, police say

Feb 27, 2017 Read more: NJ.com

A 22-year-old Pen Argyl man was arrested Monday in last week's attempted robbery of Chubby's convenience store in Forks Township , police said. Police has asked for the public's help in finding this robber who entered the Chubby's convenience store Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, and demanded cash before fleeing in a beige Cadillac.

