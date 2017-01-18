Wind Gap fifth grader who created non-profit to appear on 'Steve Harvey Show'
A Wind Gap Middle School will be on the "Steve Harvey Show" Thursday as part of Harvey's kid edition of #RealGood stories, about people giving back to their communities. Ten-year-old Bethany Kuster of Pen Argyl is one of four kids who will be recognized on the talk show hosted by Harvey that airs at 2 p.m. on channel 10. Bethany has collected and distributed more than 115,000 crayons for students in need through the "Color for Kids" non-profit she created.
