Things to do this week, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
Northampton County Chorus Festival: 7 to 9 p.m., Wind Gap Middle School, 1620 Teels Road, Pen Argyl. Twelve Bangor Area High School students will join approximately 200 vocalists in the 30th annual Northampton County Chorus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pen Argyl Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan 7
|Kymberlyn
|1
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Jan 7
|Jimmy T
|89
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo...
|Dec 22
|dats sooo hot
|1
|Scene: African American Council's first awards ...
|Dec 17
|silly rabbit
|3
|Camp Waltell (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|sunny
|75
Find what you want!
Search Pen Argyl Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC