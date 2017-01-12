Teen in shooting-suicide: 'No one would've expected this'
Friends on Thursday described 18-year-old Colin Williams as friendly and good-natured -- someone they said they'd never expect to open fire on his mother and later turn a gun on himself. "No one would've expected him to do this," said Sydney Slagle, of Pen Argyl, who met Williams last summer at the Bangor home of friend Kyle Jenkins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Pen Argyl Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan 7
|Kymberlyn
|1
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Jan 7
|Jimmy T
|89
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo...
|Dec 22
|dats sooo hot
|1
|Scene: African American Council's first awards ...
|Dec 17
|silly rabbit
|3
|Camp Waltell (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|sunny
|75
Find what you want!
Search Pen Argyl Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC