Probation for attacking 9-year-old son who bounced ball off 3 year old
A father who admitted he slammed his 9-year-old son against a wall after the boy threw a ball that struck a 3-year-old was ordered Friday to serve 90 days of probation. John Neely, 33, of Pen Argyl , grabbed his son by his shirt, twisted it tightly around his neck and slammed him into a wall on Aug. 29 in the 1100 block of Bayberry Road in Plainfield Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Pen Argyl Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female jail guard charged with sexual advance o... (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|briguy
|13
|Diary of a Barrett Summer, 1894 (May '10)
|Feb 10
|Matt
|2
|Saw Creek Estate Illegal Development Stealing M...
|Feb 1
|Truth Teller
|1
|Pa. college student charged with Craigslist thefts (Nov '09)
|Jan 30
|Greg
|5
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Jimmy T
|89
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
Find what you want!
Search Pen Argyl Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC