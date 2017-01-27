Probation for attacking 9-year-old so...

Probation for attacking 9-year-old son who bounced ball off 3 year old

Jan 27, 2017

A father who admitted he slammed his 9-year-old son against a wall after the boy threw a ball that struck a 3-year-old was ordered Friday to serve 90 days of probation. John Neely, 33, of Pen Argyl , grabbed his son by his shirt, twisted it tightly around his neck and slammed him into a wall on Aug. 29 in the 1100 block of Bayberry Road in Plainfield Township.

