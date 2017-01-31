Pocono Sanitation ordered to pay $104,474

After a recent non-jury trial, Monroe County Court Judge David Williamson ordered trash hauler Pocono Sanitation to pay the Monroe County Municipal Waste Management Authority $104,474 in damages and fees for dumping waste in landfills not approved by the authority. Based in Lackawanna County, Pocono Sanitation is one of three haulers sued by the Waste Management Authority for dumping in unapproved landfills.

