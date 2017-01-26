Lehighton, Pleasant Valley cheerleade...

Lehighton, Pleasant Valley cheerleaders...

Monday Jan 9

Cheerleaders from Lehighton and Pleasant Valley area high schools competed in the 2016-2017 PIAA District XI Competitive Spirit Championships on Saturday at Easton Area Middle School in Easton. Nineteen schools competed in four divisions based on the size of the squad and one co-ed division.

