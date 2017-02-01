How a missing 150-pound cement Dalmat...

How a missing 150-pound cement Dalmatian ended up back home

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: NJ.com

Slate Belt Regional police had hoped to get a stolen Dalmatian statue "home for the holidays," according to a Facebook post from Dec. 12. It may not have gotten back for Christmas. But the 30-inch-tall, 150-pound novelty cement piece is heading home for the weekend, police Chief David Mettin said.

