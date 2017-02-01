How a missing 150-pound cement Dalmatian ended up back home
Slate Belt Regional police had hoped to get a stolen Dalmatian statue "home for the holidays," according to a Facebook post from Dec. 12. It may not have gotten back for Christmas. But the 30-inch-tall, 150-pound novelty cement piece is heading home for the weekend, police Chief David Mettin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pen Argyl Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saw Creek Estate Illegal Development Stealing M...
|Wed
|Truth Teller
|1
|Pa. college student charged with Craigslist thefts (Nov '09)
|Jan 30
|Greg
|5
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan 7
|Kymberlyn
|1
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Jan 7
|Jimmy T
|89
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo...
|Dec '16
|dats sooo hot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pen Argyl Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC