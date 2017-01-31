Haulers must pay $56,806 to Monroe Waste Management Authority Updated at
Both sued for dumping in landfills not approved by the Monroe County Waste Management Authority, one waste hauler settled for $11,000 while another is now ordered to pay the authority a total of $45,806 in damages and attorney fees. Murray's Roll-Off Service in Mount Pocono and Complete Hauling & Mobile Dumpster Service in Lackawanna County were defendants in separate Monroe County Court trials scheduled for Tuesday on the Waste Management Authority's lawsuits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Pen Argyl Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. college student charged with Craigslist thefts (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Greg
|5
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan 7
|Kymberlyn
|1
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Jan 7
|Jimmy T
|89
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo...
|Dec '16
|dats sooo hot
|1
|Scene: African American Council's first awards ...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pen Argyl Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC