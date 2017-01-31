Haulers must pay $56,806 to Monroe Waste Management Authority Updated at

Haulers must pay $56,806 to Monroe Wa...

Both sued for dumping in landfills not approved by the Monroe County Waste Management Authority, one waste hauler settled for $11,000 while another is now ordered to pay the authority a total of $45,806 in damages and attorney fees. Murray's Roll-Off Service in Mount Pocono and Complete Hauling & Mobile Dumpster Service in Lackawanna County were defendants in separate Monroe County Court trials scheduled for Tuesday on the Waste Management Authority's lawsuits.

